Dark Wall by ridingfocus
Dark Wall

Early morning shooting at West Head for the 2022 "the wall" road race. The wall has a good tree cover meaning its dark, always. Standing halfway up the hill, looking towards the top with a solo rider about to head downhill
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Joshua Nicholson

@ridingfocus
