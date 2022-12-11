Sign up
Dark Wall
Early morning shooting at West Head for the 2022 "the wall" road race. The wall has a good tree cover meaning its dark, always. Standing halfway up the hill, looking towards the top with a solo rider about to head downhill
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Joshua Nicholson
@ridingfocus
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
trees
,
hill
,
silhouette
,
mono
,
cycling
,
1dx
,
west head
,
terrey hills
