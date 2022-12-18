Previous
Twiggy by ridingfocus
7 / 365

Twiggy

Sunday evening walk went out for some supermarket supplies and a stroll, 2 hours later! A fence made from twigs, more mono textures
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Joshua Nicholson

@ridingfocus
