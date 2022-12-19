Sign up
8 / 365
White Walled
Post work walk to Chatswood to collect a new battery charger for my camera. One of many alleys in St Leonards had this lovely wall painted so well. Well painted well, many years past
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
0
Joshua Nicholson
@ridingfocus
8
photos
1
followers
0
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th December 2022 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
walk
,
history
,
brick
,
wall
,
grunge
,
m5
,
st leonards
