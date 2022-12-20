Previous
jump street by ridingfocus
9 / 365

jump street

Not quite, Whatmore St to be precise. Post work to Waverton station, and the sun was out and starting to be warm, not summer warm, still very much spring warm, summer may arrive this year, but somehow I doubt it.
