Anime

i am grateful for Anime.

I am grateful for the wonderful movies and shows there are.

some of my favourite anime: (not in order)

-My Hero Academia-2016&2018

-Totoro-1988

-Howls Moving Castle-2004

-Laputa/Castle In The Sky-1986

-all the Pokemon movies and series-1997-Who knows when it will stop.

-Ponyo on the cliff-2008