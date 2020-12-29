Are you a hobbyist gardener who cannot wait to watch the growth of your planted saplings? With RIOCOCO 100% natural, renewable, and bio gradable coir substrate, you will notice a faster and healthier growth of the plants like never before! RIOCOCO ranks among the top soilless growing media manufacturers and suppliers in the world that distributes premium-quality coir products for urban gardening! Be it in the greenhouses or on your roof top, our soilless coir substrate bags help to absorb the applied nutrients fast and increase crop production naturally! To know more about this organic soilless growing medium, go through our website: https://www.riococo.com/urban_gardening_crops.php?typ=egg