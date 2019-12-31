Previous
12-31-19 Colorado Rockies Mountain View by rjajaa
365 / 365

12-31-19 Colorado Rockies Mountain View

I can't believe I posted a photo every day this year. So much fun and I learned so much from the photos from all of the 365 folks. My last photo for 2019 is a beautiful view of some of the many mountains that make up the Colorado Rockies.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Randy

ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there.
100% complete

