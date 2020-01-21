Previous
Next
1-21-2020 Northern Shovelers by rjajaa
Photo 385

1-21-2020 Northern Shovelers

These beautiful ducks swim together in circular fashion with their spoon shaped bills just under the surface of the water to capture seeds, aquatic animals, and plants for food.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Randy

ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there. I can...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise