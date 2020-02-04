Previous
2-4-2020 Chilly Trees by rjajaa
Photo 399

2-4-2020 Chilly Trees

After today's snow the trees are lightly covered in snow. This photo is in color, although it may as well have been in black and white. Chilly. foggy day today in Denver, Colorado!
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Randy

@rjajaa
