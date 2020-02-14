Sign up
Photo 409
2-14-2020 Heart
I have a large vinyl record collection so for Valentine's Day I cropped this from the album cover of the record "Magazine" by the rock group Heart!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
1
Randy
ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there. I can...
409
photos
21
followers
20
following
2
1
1
365
NIKON D500
14th February 2020 3:17pm
Tags
heart
,
art
,
valentine
Mikel Skoog
ace
I had that LP, brings back memories.
February 14th, 2020
