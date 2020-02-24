Sign up
Photo 419
2-24-2020 Winter's Toll
Some plants in my front yard just brittle stalks from the winter cold.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Randy
ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there.
420
photos
23
followers
20
following
115% complete
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2020 4:44pm
Tags
plant
