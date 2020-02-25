Previous
2-25-2020 Antique Lamp by rjajaa
Photo 420

2-25-2020 Antique Lamp

The top of an antique lamp where the base meets the glass shade.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Randy

ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there.
Larry Steager
Nice composition and detail. Fav
February 26th, 2020  
