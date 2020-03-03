Previous
3-3-2020 Cormorant City by rjajaa
3-3-2020 Cormorant City

I was fascinated by the Cormorants who sometimes build nests high in the trees. This seems to be a bunch of them. You can see a few Cormorants watching over the nests.
3rd March 2020

Randy

