Local Pond by rjajaa
Photo 442

Local Pond

Took a walk to get out of the house and discovered this great little local park and pond. Saw a Red Tailed Hawk, Turtles, and lots of birds. Didn't have my camera so took this with my phone!
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Randy

ace
@rjajaa
