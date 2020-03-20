Previous
Spring is Here - kind of! by rjajaa
Photo 444

Spring is Here - kind of!

Just a spring day in Colorado with a healthy snowfall! My dog Gibson doesn't mind it!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Randy

Randy
