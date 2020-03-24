Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 448
Social Distancing
Even the ducks are staying far enough apart while they feed!!
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
0
0
Randy
ace
@rjajaa
Hi. I decided to try to take a photo a day to learn more and get inspired by the great photos out there. I can...
449
photos
23
followers
20
following
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd March 2020 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
