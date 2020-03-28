Sign up
Photo 452
Impressing The Ladies
This Wild Turkey was doing his best to look impressive for the ladies. He soon found a companion and off into the woods they went.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Randy
ace
@rjajaa
453
photos
23
followers
20
following
2
1
1
365
NIKON D500
28th March 2020 7:41am
View Info
View All
Public
View
wildlife
,
bird
,
turkey
,
wild
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous capture! Fav
April 2nd, 2020
