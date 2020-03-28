Previous
Impressing The Ladies by rjajaa
Impressing The Ladies

This Wild Turkey was doing his best to look impressive for the ladies. He soon found a companion and off into the woods they went.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Randy

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous capture! Fav
April 2nd, 2020  
