Photo 1079
Underneath the Willow tree
After another deluge of rain the river Welland is very high again almost breaching the meadows in Stamford.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st December 2019 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
George
ace
Great composition.
But shame about the flooding.
December 21st, 2019
Margo
ace
Beautiful scene
December 21st, 2019
