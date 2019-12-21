Previous
Next
Underneath the Willow tree by rjb71
Photo 1079

Underneath the Willow tree

After another deluge of rain the river Welland is very high again almost breaching the meadows in Stamford.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

George ace
Great composition.
But shame about the flooding.
December 21st, 2019  
Margo ace
Beautiful scene
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise