Reflecting on 2019! by rjb71
Photo 1089

Reflecting on 2019!

I was hoping for a sunset to see out the year but it wasn't to be. Fortunately the church was lit up for new years eve and so kept me busy instead! This is my 4th year completed with this post. I've managed to post every day but lack of time has meant my replying and commenting has reduced to very low levels. Thank you to every one that still takes time to comment and fav I really appreciate it. I will continue to post in 2020 but can't promise that I will be any more active. Any way Happy New Year to all in 365!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Gorgeous composition, reflection...Happy New Year 2020!
December 31st, 2019  
Great reflection! Happy New Year to you & yours Richard.
December 31st, 2019  
Beautiful! Happy New Year to you too!
December 31st, 2019  
Wonderful :)
December 31st, 2019  
