Reflecting on 2019!

I was hoping for a sunset to see out the year but it wasn't to be. Fortunately the church was lit up for new years eve and so kept me busy instead! This is my 4th year completed with this post. I've managed to post every day but lack of time has meant my replying and commenting has reduced to very low levels. Thank you to every one that still takes time to comment and fav I really appreciate it. I will continue to post in 2020 but can't promise that I will be any more active. Any way Happy New Year to all in 365!

