Photo 1091
I wouldn't sit there if I was Ewe!
Another shot from new years day of a dilapidated railway building. Looking at the bricks in the window arch I would be dubious of spending too much time near it!
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
January 2nd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great capture, textures
January 2nd, 2020
