I wouldn't sit there if I was Ewe! by rjb71
Another shot from new years day of a dilapidated railway building. Looking at the bricks in the window arch I would be dubious of spending too much time near it!
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Richard Brown

Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
January 2nd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great capture, textures
January 2nd, 2020  
