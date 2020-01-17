Previous
Murmuration by rjb71
Photo 1099

Murmuration

Spotted these starlings doing their thing in the middle of Uppingham on my way home tonight. Quite fascinating to watch but I'm glad I don't live their as they had bombarded my car by the time I left!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
