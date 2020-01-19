Previous
Next
Running for the Sun! by rjb71
Photo 1101

Running for the Sun!

I've been meaning to do this shot for a while. It's off the main road from Stamford to Oakham and every time i drive passed around sunset I notice the trees reflecting in the water. Unfortunately there is no where near to park so I had to leave my car at the top of the hill with only a few minutes to spare. On my way down the hill I passed another photographer who asked "What times sunset?" I replied "in about 5 minutes!" As I hurried past him. This was the only viewpoint I could find in the time with some annoying wires and posts but as some one once told me work with what you have got in front of you! If you look carefully you will see a Buzzard gliding down towards the water in the bottom of the frame.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise