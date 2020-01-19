Running for the Sun!

I've been meaning to do this shot for a while. It's off the main road from Stamford to Oakham and every time i drive passed around sunset I notice the trees reflecting in the water. Unfortunately there is no where near to park so I had to leave my car at the top of the hill with only a few minutes to spare. On my way down the hill I passed another photographer who asked "What times sunset?" I replied "in about 5 minutes!" As I hurried past him. This was the only viewpoint I could find in the time with some annoying wires and posts but as some one once told me work with what you have got in front of you! If you look carefully you will see a Buzzard gliding down towards the water in the bottom of the frame.