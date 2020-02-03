Previous
More Snowdrops! by rjb71
More Snowdrops!

Found these ones growing at the base of a tree.
Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
