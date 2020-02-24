Previous
Scary Tree by rjb71
Scary Tree

When ever i visit Deene Park I always photograph this tree. I usually call it the womping willow but I think it looks even scarier processed as low key for flash of red.
24th February 2020

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
