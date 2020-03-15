Previous
The sun still sets! by rjb71
Despite the current chaotic situation the sun still reliably sets. It was nice to see after being stuck inside all day as it was raining.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK.
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
This is a beauty Richard!
March 15th, 2020  
