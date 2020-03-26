Previous
Crescent 🌙 by rjb71
Photo 1159

Crescent 🌙

Over the neighbours house! In a bizarre way I'm enjoying trying to find shots around the house. Although I'm not technically confined to barracks I try to keep photography for when I'm at home for obvious reasons.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Walks @ 7 ace
I like the tones combined with the moon.
March 26th, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
precious
March 26th, 2020  
