The Full Pink super moon by rjb71
Photo 1170

The Full Pink super moon

The moon looked quite impressive over the back garden this evening. Normally I would go somewhere more scenic but as it was the clouds put on a nice show as well.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lynda McG ace
Lovely shot! I actually woke up at 3.30am when it was supposed to be at its closest and went to the back door to take a pic, but it was such a clear night not a very atmospheric shot - plus not pink!
April 8th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Super fab - very atmospheric
April 8th, 2020  
