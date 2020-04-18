Previous
Next
The Buttercross by rjb71
Photo 1181

The Buttercross

This has featured a few times over the years On my feed. I took This particular shot at 6:30 am on Easter Sunday when I had an enjoyable stroll round Oakham with no one about and lots of empty streets.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kim Capson ace
Nice point of view and detail in the stones leading to the gazebo.
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise