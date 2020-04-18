Sign up
Photo 1181
The Buttercross
This has featured a few times over the years On my feed. I took This particular shot at 6:30 am on Easter Sunday when I had an enjoyable stroll round Oakham with no one about and lots of empty streets.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kim Capson
Nice point of view and detail in the stones leading to the gazebo.
April 18th, 2020
