Lower than a Snakes Belly in A Wagon Rut! by rjb71
Photo 1186

Lower than a Snakes Belly in A Wagon Rut!

Had to take my wife to the cemetery so she could tend to the graves. The sky was looking quite impressive so thought I would grab a quick shot with my phone.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Boo ace
oooh maybe that is the view my snake had! hahaha
April 23rd, 2020  
