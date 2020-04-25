Sign up
Photo 1188
7%
Sometimes a low percentage is a good thing. Tonight's 7% crescent moon shot from the back garden before it disappeared behind a neighbours house!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford
Very nice! An occasion of less being more.
April 25th, 2020
