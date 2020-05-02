Sign up
Photo 1194
Incoming!
More fun with the Sparrows in the back garden today! I did also drive by Rutland Water and can confirm it's still there!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Walks @ 7
ace
Amazing timing! Fav!
May 2nd, 2020
