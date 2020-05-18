Previous
Egleton by rjb71
Photo 1208

Egleton

With Rutland Water still closed I had a walk up to the nearby village of Egleton. There's lots of cow parsley growing in the verges or Keck as we call it round here :)
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
gloria jones ace
Fabulous leading line and composition
May 18th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@seattlite thanks I put some effort in for a change :) Lock down has made me a bit lazy!
May 18th, 2020  
