Photo 1209
ISS Spotting
It's that time again still stuck in the back garden again..
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2148
photos
241
followers
120
following
Jclaireyp
Cool shot
May 19th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Great shot.
May 19th, 2020
Babs
ace
A great shot of the ISS as it passes by. Did you wave to them, ha ha.
May 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Such a pretty, delicate night sky
May 19th, 2020
