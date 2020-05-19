Previous
ISS Spotting by rjb71
Photo 1209

ISS Spotting

It's that time again still stuck in the back garden again..
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Jclaireyp
Cool shot
May 19th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great shot.
May 19th, 2020  
Babs ace
A great shot of the ISS as it passes by. Did you wave to them, ha ha.
May 19th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Such a pretty, delicate night sky
May 19th, 2020  
