Photo 1211
Calm in the Morning
I've never taken this view of the Eyebrook before mainly because it involves walking a long the edge of a very fast S bend in the road. But as the roads are still very quiet I thought i would give it ago!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty scenic shot
May 21st, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wise decision to do it with less traffic dangers as it's a stunning result.
May 21st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Your roads are quiet?? our's are back to normal, if not fuller and faster!!!
Beautiful landscape!
May 21st, 2020
