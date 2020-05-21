Previous
Calm in the Morning by rjb71
Photo 1211

Calm in the Morning

I've never taken this view of the Eyebrook before mainly because it involves walking a long the edge of a very fast S bend in the road. But as the roads are still very quiet I thought i would give it ago!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty scenic shot
May 21st, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wise decision to do it with less traffic dangers as it's a stunning result.
May 21st, 2020  
JackieR ace
Your roads are quiet?? our's are back to normal, if not fuller and faster!!!

Beautiful landscape!
May 21st, 2020  
