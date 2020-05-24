Previous
The church the castle and the crescent 🌙Moon by rjb71
The church the castle and the crescent 🌙Moon

A little trip into the town to catch the crescent moon over the castle and church. It was surreal so quiet not a soul about.
24th May 2020

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
