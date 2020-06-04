Sign up
Photo 1226
Waiting for Light
Not been a terribly good day but I did enjoy the 5 minutes i spent watching the Light roll across the Welland valley until it landed on the welland valley viaduct.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
