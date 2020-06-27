Previous
wellingtonia avenue

Not the famous one in Berkshire but these redwood trees were grown around the same time 1865 as a memorial to the Duke of Wellington. This is in Exton Park and the glittering dots of light are midges being highlighted by the setting sun.
Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
marlboromaam ace
I love the glittering dots of light! Beautiful path lit by the sun!
June 27th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Lovely composition and lighting but you can keep the midges!
June 27th, 2020  
