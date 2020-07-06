Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1258
Hanging out in the Garden..
Spotted this Anthony Gormley statue in the Italian garden at Neville Holt. Allegedly all his sculptures are based on his own body....
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2218
photos
251
followers
119
following
344% complete
View this month »
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Latest from all albums
1252
571
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
He certainly looks identical to the one in Folkestone - I'd heard he based them on his body too
July 6th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Thanks for not doing a closeup. . . ;)
July 6th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@juliedduncan
I felt certain aspects might have dominated the shot :)
July 6th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@fbailey
yes remember your shots of that one. There are some in Peterborough near me but I've not ventured there yet!
July 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close