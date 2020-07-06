Previous
Hanging out in the Garden..

Spotted this Anthony Gormley statue in the Italian garden at Neville Holt. Allegedly all his sculptures are based on his own body....
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Richard Brown

FBailey ace
He certainly looks identical to the one in Folkestone - I'd heard he based them on his body too
July 6th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Thanks for not doing a closeup. . . ;)
July 6th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@juliedduncan I felt certain aspects might have dominated the shot :)
July 6th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@fbailey yes remember your shots of that one. There are some in Peterborough near me but I've not ventured there yet!
July 6th, 2020  
