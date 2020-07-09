Sign up
Photo 1261
Black and White Pigeon
It was raining when I got home so I decided to try some flying bird practice by photography this pigeon!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2222
photos
251
followers
119
following
345% complete
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Tags
bw-rjb
Joyce W.
ace
nicely done!
July 9th, 2020
