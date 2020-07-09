Previous
Black and White Pigeon by rjb71
Photo 1261

Black and White Pigeon

It was raining when I got home so I decided to try some flying bird practice by photography this pigeon!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joyce W. ace
nicely done!
July 9th, 2020  
