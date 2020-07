Tooth Hurty..

Been to the dentist today he originally booked me in for 2:30 and made the little dentist joke of Tooth Hurty :( As it was for an extraction I moved it to 3:15 although it still hurts😢. Another shot from my night of Comet hunting last week when a fellow photographer decided to light paint the church. You can still see the comet to the left of this image but it's not the star of this show!