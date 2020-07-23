Previous
Next
Smokin! by rjb71
Photo 1274

Smokin!

One of the Red Arrows at RAF Cranwell a week ago.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot, I have yet to get there for a nine ship. Now that they have PDA they aren’t flying at their regular times & there is nothing for the next week.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise