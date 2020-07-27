Sign up
Photo 1278
Looking Up!
Caught this black tailed skimmer dragonfly looking up as it basked in the Sun yesterday. Split second later he was gone!
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Phil Sandford
ace
Well caught. Saw loads yesterday in the air, not one landed which was a tad frustrating.
July 27th, 2020
