Looking Up! by rjb71
Photo 1278

Looking Up!

Caught this black tailed skimmer dragonfly looking up as it basked in the Sun yesterday. Split second later he was gone!
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Phil Sandford ace
Well caught. Saw loads yesterday in the air, not one landed which was a tad frustrating.
July 27th, 2020  
