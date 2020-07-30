Previous
NHS72 by rjb71
Photo 1281

NHS72

A rather hurried shot ( i was eating my dinner!) of this DHC1 Chipmunk plane towing a banner celebrating 72 years of the NHS.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
