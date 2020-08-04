Previous
Celestial Body's by rjb71
Celestial Body's

Last nights full moon accompanied by the planets Jupiter and Saturn.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning! Love the water reflection, Fav!
August 4th, 2020  
