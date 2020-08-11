Previous
Next
Entrance to the Valley by rjb71
Photo 1293

Entrance to the Valley

Another misty one from my Friday morning commute to work.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
August 12th, 2020  
Margo ace
Beautiful capture fav
August 12th, 2020  
Tatjana Kovac
Love the mist in the distance.
August 12th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great light and mist, I like the inclusion of the open gate
August 12th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole
@777margo thank you
@tajcik thanks!
@graemestevens thanks Graeme
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise