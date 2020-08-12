Sign up
Photo 1294
Imposter
Not what I normally expect to photograph on the buddleia in the back garden. This is a female common darter dragonfly. The light was pretty rubbish but I love the wing detail :)
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tunia McClure
ace
a great view of this dragonfly
August 12th, 2020
Pat Thacker
What a nice surprise, I don't get anything this interesting on my Buddleia. Great find and capture, those wings are lovely.
August 12th, 2020
Mave
Great shot
August 12th, 2020
Christine
ace
Great capture. Fav
August 12th, 2020
