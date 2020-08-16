Previous
The Humidity! by rjb71
The Humidity!

It's been a bit like this over the last few days following a mini heatwave lots of haze mist and rain. Next week looks rather autumnal as well with high winds and rain forecast. The UK is nothing but varied with its weather!
Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Valerina
Lovely image.
August 16th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
You've captured the atmosphere so well
August 16th, 2020  
