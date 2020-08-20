Sign up
Photo 1301
Mrs B in her new car..
My wife seems to often get invited to sit in cars. last year it was an Aston Martin this year it was a McLaren. This was taken at the local car meet this evening the first one of the year due to Covid.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2265
photos
247
followers
119
following
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
marlboromaam
ace
You have a lovely wife! Lovely shot!
August 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
A flashy looking car with a great light burst setting it off, and your wife looks elegant in that car.
August 20th, 2020
Shepherdman
She look quite natural there - you had better start saving up!
August 20th, 2020
