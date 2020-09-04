Previous
Dragonfly by rjb71
Photo 1316

Dragonfly

Taken yesterday on a stroll around the local nature reserve.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
FBailey ace
Am still looking for one of these ...
September 4th, 2020  
