Good morning by rjb71
It actually was as I didn't have to go to work! This is the sunrise around 5 minutes walk from my house. I tried to frame the sun in the gap in the trees.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie ace
Gorgeous - and those rays viewed on black are wonderful. Great spot for a shot.
September 18th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Amazing sunrise capture
September 18th, 2020  
